First Quadrant L P CA Purchases New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $188.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average is $175.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.