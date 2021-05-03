First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,046 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

ANIK stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

