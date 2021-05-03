First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $731,260. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

