First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$39.00 at Cfra

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price upped by Cfra from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

FM opened at C$28.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.48. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.28%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

