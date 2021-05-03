First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.First Solar also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $10.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,849,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,047. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.