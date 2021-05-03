First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.050-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.First Solar also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.53. 8,849,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.