First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $55.26.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.