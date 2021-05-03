First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Trimmed by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,378 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,097,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 919,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,178,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

