First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIV opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter.

