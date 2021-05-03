Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $43.02 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,030 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $43,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $30.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRQ. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

