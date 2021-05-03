Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 238.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,399 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $61,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,766,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 82,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Roche by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Roche by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 689,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Roche stock opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $278.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Roche’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.