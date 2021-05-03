Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 63,373 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $55,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after buying an additional 966,918 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after purchasing an additional 191,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,705,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,931 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $23.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.