Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,684 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.80% of Plexus worth $47,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,702 shares of company stock worth $2,055,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

