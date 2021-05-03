Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $37,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after purchasing an additional 189,327 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.19 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $24,983,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

