Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Credicorp worth $79,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $119.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $172.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

