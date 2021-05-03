Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,282 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $76,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 152.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CHE opened at $476.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $411.81 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

