Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 6.4%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 464,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,995,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

FSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 830,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $19,249,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fisker by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fisker by 183.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Fisker by 169.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

