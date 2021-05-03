Flagstar Bancorp’s (FBC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of FBC opened at $46.54 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

