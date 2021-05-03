Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Up 42.0% in April

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. 16,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,509. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

