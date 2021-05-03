FLIP (FLP) Price Up 8.4% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. FLIP has a market cap of $635,300.11 and approximately $120.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

