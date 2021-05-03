Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.76.

Shares of FND stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $76,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

