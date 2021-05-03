Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flow Traders in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas cut Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

FLTDF stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22. Flow Traders has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $45.91.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

