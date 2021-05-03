FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FLIDY opened at $3.72 on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

FLIDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

