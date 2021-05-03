Flux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $417,300.00 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Flux has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and approximately $417,300.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flux has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.74 or 0.00436951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00170537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00205450 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004957 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 111.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 149,388,651 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

