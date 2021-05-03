FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Up 38.1% in April

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 184,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of FNCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. 2,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FNCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

