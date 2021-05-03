Forrester Research (FORR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Forrester Research has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.50-1.60 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.21 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.78 million. On average, analysts expect Forrester Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $43.45 on Monday. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

