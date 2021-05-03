Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $204.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

