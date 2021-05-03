Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Fortinet stock opened at $204.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $103.76 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after purchasing an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

