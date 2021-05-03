Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.31 billion-$7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.96 billion.Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.45-5.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of FBHS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. 1,647,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,097. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $107.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

