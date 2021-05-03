FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the stock’s current price.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.42 on Monday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

