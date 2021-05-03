Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $139.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.