Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRAF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:FRAF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Franklin Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.