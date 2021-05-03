Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

