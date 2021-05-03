Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $566.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

FSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

