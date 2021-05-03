Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.00 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will post $98.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.00 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $123.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year sales of $431.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Frank’s International stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,026. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $781.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frank’s International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

