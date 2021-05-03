Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freshpet traded as high as $186.98 and last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 415973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.82.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup raised their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.94.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $1,069,466. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 70.8% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,764,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.88, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

