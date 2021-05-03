Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.20 million.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $184.00. 416,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,532. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.94.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $1,069,466. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

