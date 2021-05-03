Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 295 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,046,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

