Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

