Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of MGC opened at $147.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

