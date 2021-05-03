Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULCC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

ULCC stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $111,853.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

