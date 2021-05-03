Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULCC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC opened at $21.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $22.00.

In other news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $408,557.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

