Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Now Covered by Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

In other Frontier Group news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

