FY2021 Earnings Forecast for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Issued By Colliers Securities

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iCAD in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for iCAD’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICAD. BTIG Research assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $449.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 276.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iCAD by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 195,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

