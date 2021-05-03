FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Issued By National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$474.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.50 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.98.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$653.03 million and a P/E ratio of -10.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$4.56.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,151.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 492,715 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,082.32. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.71%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.