FY2021 EPS Estimates for C-Bond Systems, Inc. Lowered by Taglich Brothers (OTCMKTS:CBNT)

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of C-Bond Systems in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of C-Bond Systems stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. C-Bond Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.43.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

