FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.24.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$5.84.

In other news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,678,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,165,545.20. Insiders have sold a total of 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706 over the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

