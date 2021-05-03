FY2021 EPS Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Raised by Analyst

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $55.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $53.00. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $14.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $14.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,176.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,060.29. Markel has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,218.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

