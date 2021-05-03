G4S plc (LON:GFS) Receives GBX 187 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 187 ($2.44).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

GFS stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 245.30 ($3.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.43. The stock has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 223.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. G4S has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.14 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270.90 ($3.54).

In other news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

