Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kopin worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $753.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Kopin Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.